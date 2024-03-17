Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $173.67 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Algorand has a market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $173.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00082190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,810,492 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.