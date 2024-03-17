Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

