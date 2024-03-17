Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.75.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.9 %

ALB stock opened at $122.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $106.69 and a 52 week high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.