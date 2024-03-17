Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $44.92 and a 12 month high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 832 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $62,050.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,181 shares of company stock valued at $7,671,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.