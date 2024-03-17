Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) & Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Critical Contrast

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Veeco Instruments and Aixtron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Aixtron 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $36.57, suggesting a potential upside of 8.39%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Aixtron.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $666.44 million 2.85 -$30.37 million ($0.65) -51.91 Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.52) -55.00

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Aixtron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aixtron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeco Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Aixtron shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -4.56% 11.10% 5.73% Aixtron N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Aixtron on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems. Its process equipment systems are used in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including logic, dynamic random-access memory, photonics devices, power electronics, radio frequency filters and amplifiers, magnetic heads for hard disk drives, and other semiconductor devices. In addition, the company markets and sells its products to integrated device manufacturers and foundries; outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies; and hard disk drive and photonics manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company also engages development of deposition processes, such as equipment, consulting and training, customer support, and service for equipment, as well as peripheral equipment and services. It supplies deposition equipment for volume production, research and development of equipment, and pre-series productions. In addition, the company's technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon, and organic semiconductor materials, which are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling, and lighting displays application, as well as edge technologies. AIXTRON SE was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath, Germany.

