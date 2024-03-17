Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) & Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Financial Comparison

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Bombardier shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Airbus and Bombardier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Airbus
|5.79%
|25.20%
|3.17%
|Bombardier
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airbus and Bombardier, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Airbus
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Bombardier
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2.00
Bombardier has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential downside of 35.30%. Given Bombardier’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bombardier is more favorable than Airbus.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Airbus and Bombardier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Airbus
|$70.83 billion
|1.98
|$4.10 billion
|$1.30
|34.14
|Bombardier
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$0.25
|164.77
Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Bombardier. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bombardier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Airbus beats Bombardier on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications. It serves multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. The company was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
