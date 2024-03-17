Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $47.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,447 shares of company stock worth $3,174,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

