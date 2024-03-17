Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

