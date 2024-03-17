Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Up 30.0% in February

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANSC opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.16.
About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition
