Afentra (LON:AET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Afentra Stock Performance

LON AET opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -981.25 and a beta of 0.12. Afentra has a twelve month low of GBX 18.85 ($0.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.34 ($0.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45), for a total value of £19,618.90 ($25,136.32). 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Afentra

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

