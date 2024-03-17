aelf Achieves Market Cap of $440.68 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, aelf has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $440.68 million and $14.59 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001329 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,800,325 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.