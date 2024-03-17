AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Given New $3.75 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ADTH stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AdTheorent by 427.5% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,786,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,679,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,714,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 655,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

