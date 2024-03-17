Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe updated its Q2 guidance to $4.35-4.40 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.400 EPS.

Adobe Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $492.46 on Friday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.86. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 827 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.