Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ACET stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 260,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Adicet Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 240,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

