ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $540,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

