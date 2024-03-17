Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lessened its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

