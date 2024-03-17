Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.74

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.74 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 34.80 ($0.45). Accrol Group shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45), with a volume of 166,084 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3,500.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.95.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

