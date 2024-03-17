Acala Token Reaches Market Cap of $189.79 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $189.79 million and approximately $49.57 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005683 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.75 or 0.99979097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.19093264 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $97,935,257.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

