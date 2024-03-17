ABBC Coin (ABBC) Price Reaches $0.0301 on Top Exchanges

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0301 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market cap of $51.84 million and $3.18 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000640 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ABBC Coin Coin Profile
ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,725,109,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,723,274,379 coins. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com.
Buying and Selling ABBC Coin
