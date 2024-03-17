4,944 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.40. 81,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,013. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $129.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

