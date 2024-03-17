3,792 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHIFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

