3,792 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI opened at $57.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

