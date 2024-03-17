1,907 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. 8,828,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. The stock has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.73.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

