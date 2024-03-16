Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the February 14th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 355.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $548.16 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $425.75 and a 1 year high of $557.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.73.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

