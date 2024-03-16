Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89.
Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 5,677,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
