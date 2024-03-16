Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,067 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 9th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. 5,677,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

