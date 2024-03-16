Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $857,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,070 shares of company stock worth $9,433,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

ZG traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. 2,998,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,106. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

