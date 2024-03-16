Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 738.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.