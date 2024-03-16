Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Director Padraic L. Spence Sells 26,199 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

Zevia PBC stock remained flat at $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 185,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.61. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $37.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZVIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 341.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

