Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $203.13

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 203.13 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.56). Zegona Communications shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.64), with a volume of 10,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zegona Communications from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Zegona Communications Stock Up 2.9 %

About Zegona Communications

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.65 and a beta of 2.68.

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

