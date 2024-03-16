Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the February 14th total of 310,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZAPP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.25. 35,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,692. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.