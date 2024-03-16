XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

XPO Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $122.75 on Monday. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $129.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Free Report

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

