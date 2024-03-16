Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 3.6%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 22,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Ximen Mining

In other news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

