Woodstock Corp Sells 20,475 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,475 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned about 0.20% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $11.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

