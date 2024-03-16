Woodstock Corp Makes New $373,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Confluent news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $20,220,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592,169.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,434,043 shares of company stock valued at $46,393,100. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CFLT opened at $30.81 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

