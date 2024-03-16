WOO Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $32.89 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $881.78 million and $32.89 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOO Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,230,434,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,836,917,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @_woo_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is woo.org/blog/en. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a deep liquidity network connecting traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. It offers products like WOO X, a zero-fee trading platform, WOOFi, a multi-chain bridge between CeFi and DeFi, and WOOFi DEX, an on-chain order book exchange. The WOO token is the native utility token, providing fee discounts, yield opportunities, and other benefits. Developed by Kronos Research, WOO Network aims to democratize liquidity access. Staking WOO unlocks benefits such as zero-fee trading, referral bonuses, and priority access to new projects. The token can be bridged across multiple blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.