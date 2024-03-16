WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.16. Approximately 15,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $10,273,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,461 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 268,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 180,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

