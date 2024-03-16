Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,529,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

