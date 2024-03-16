Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

