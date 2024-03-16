Windsor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.95 on Friday. 627,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

