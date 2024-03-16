Windsor Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,657 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. 111,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,050. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

