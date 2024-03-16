Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

