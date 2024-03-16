Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 10.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,509,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,952,000 after acquiring an additional 145,501 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.33. 11,885,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

