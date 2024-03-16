William Blair Weighs in on Insulet Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

Insulet stock opened at $165.86 on Thursday. Insulet has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

