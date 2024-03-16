William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for PAR Technology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.98. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

