Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 14th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.52. Wilhelmina International has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

