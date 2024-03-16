WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 42.2% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 42.2% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00130803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.