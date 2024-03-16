Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$9.94 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.106113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 3,723 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$30,416.91. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Whitecap Resources

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.