Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 3,360 ($43.05) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,535.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,582.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,253 ($54.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3,652.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($57.66) to GBX 4,100 ($52.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

