Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$9.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -241.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.08.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.