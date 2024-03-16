Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,256. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.