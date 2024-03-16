Wedmont Private Capital Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 145,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,314,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 349,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,594. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.57.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.