Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 18,288 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.77. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

